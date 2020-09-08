Alaska Air Group To Webcast Presentation At The Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 8. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., announced it will webcast a presentation by Ben Minicucci, Alaska's President, and Shane Tackett, Chief Financial Officer, at the Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The webcast will be presented live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. To participate, listeners should access the "Investor Relations" section of www.alaskaair.com several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the webcast, a reply will be available at www.alaskaair.com/investors until December 9, 2020.

