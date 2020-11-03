Alarm.com To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Roth Technology Virtual Event.

Event Details:

Roth Technology Virtual EventWednesday, November 11, 2020Hosting Investor Meetings

