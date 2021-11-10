Alarm.com To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and/or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference, and the Imperial Capital Security Investors' Conference.

Event Details:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Virtual)Tuesday, December 7, 2021Hosting Investor Meetings

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference (Virtual)Wednesday, December 8, 2021Hosting Investor Meetings

Imperial Capital Security Investors' Conference in New York, NYWednesday, December 15, 2021Hosting Investor Meetings

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

