Alamo Mental Health Group To Join LifeStance Health Brand, Affirm Commitment To Clients

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Mental Health Group, a respected behavioral health company in the San Antonio area, has announced a rebrand of its visual identity to unite with its parent company, LifeStance Health. Alamo Mental Health Group became part of the LifeStance Health family in September 2020. Now, the practice will unify with other LifeStance Health clinics across the country under the LifeStance Health name.

Alamo Mental Health Group will officially change its name to LifeStance Health on March 1, 2021, though the transition will begin in early January. The rebrand solidifies the company's stance as an industry leader offering compassionate, convenient, and comprehensive mental health services. As the need for access to high-quality behavioral health services has grown over the years, Alamo Mental Health Group and LifeStance Health have risen to meet those needs. Now, they'll continue to do so under one name, improving access to quality care as they continue to grow across the country.

"As one of the newest members of the LifeStance Health family, we are excited about this transition," said Michael Castillo, Ph.D. and co-founder of Alamo Mental Health Group. "As always, we will continue to provide high-quality behavioral health care that is covered by insurance. The biggest difference is, we will have the resources of a strong national brand that will help us continue growing and meeting the needs of our current and future patients."

"With the events of this year, the need for mental health care is more urgent than ever. Rebranding under LifeStance Health will prove to be important for our providers, patients and communities while we work to close the gap in access to affordable mental health services," said Michael Lester, CEO of LifeStance Health. "I'm proud of the work our team has put into this transition, and I look forward to seeing where we go next. While the name might be different on our clinics, our mission to improve access to compassionate, comprehensive, and convenient mental health services remains the same."

About LifeStance Health, Inc.

LifeStance is a national provider of behavioral healthcare services focused on evidenced-based, medically driven treatment services for children, adolescents and adults suffering from a variety of mental health issues in an outpatient care setting, both in-person at its 250+ clinics nationwide and through its digital health telemedicine offering. At LifeStance, patient care is paramount - the driving force in everything we do. LifeStance is committed to state-of-the-art clinical excellence, to partnership and collaboration with other treating health care providers to ensure continuity of care, to utilization of data to individually tailor services for continual improvement in outcomes, and to empowering patients to make informed choices and help them achieve their goals. This is offered in a compassionate and safe environment that provides education, support and best practices in integrated care.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance employs 3,000+ psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists to provide comprehensive mental health treatment services for patients of all ages. Every LifeStance team member is dedicated to providing the utmost in compassionate care and treatment to serve the specific needs and concerns of each individual patient. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

