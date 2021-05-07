Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection Opens As The First Marriott International Resort In Belize

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all those looking to discover the outdoors and live with purpose, as owner and developer, Andrew Ashcroft, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels, announces the grand opening of the...

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all those looking to discover the outdoors and live with purpose, as owner and developer, Andrew Ashcroft, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels, announces the grand opening of the highly anticipated boutique resort - Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection. Spanning over 20+ acres and the first in San Pedro Town to sit on more than 1,000 feet of beachfront access, Alaia Belize is a 155-unit complex operating as the first true four diamond resort on Ambergris Caye. The eco-luxury development will be the first-ever Marriott International property in the country, upholding the high-quality standards of the brand and dynamic marks of the Autograph Collection - celebrating the founder's passion, thoughtful design, inherent craft and connection with the locale.

"With deep family roots in Belize and calling it my home for over 20 years, I wanted to ensure that Alaia Belize captured the lively spirit, genuine hospitality and friendliness of the destination and locals. My team and I worked closely with the Marriott International team to bring it all to fruition and allow our future guests and owners an opportunity to immerse themselves into the Belizean culture," said Andrew Ashcroft. "No detail went unnoticed as we wanted travelers to experience a new level of luxury on one of the world's most photogenic yet untapped destinations. We are now ready to show the world all that Alaia Belize has to offer and welcome guest to come and explore Belize."

Eco-Luxury AestheticsSituated in the historic town of San Pedro - dubbed La Isla Bonita after the 1987 Madonna's song about the island - Alaia Belize will allow hotel guests and residential owners to intimately connect with their surroundings as it was designed to stimulate all five senses. With interiors curated by renowned Brazilian designer Debora Aguiar, the boutique resort is meant to invite guests to touch, stay and feel connected to Mother Nature, from the warm and harmonious ambiance, woven textures, natural fibers and touches of greenery. The design-forward hotel features 155 guest rooms and suites, ranging from studios to three bedrooms, with a natural color scheme to complement the stunning oceanfront views. Seamlessly blending the indoor and outdoor settings, the rooms offer an average of 1,200 square feet indoors and almost 900 square feet in open air, per unit.

On the residential end, Alaia Belize is comprised of 71 stylish studios, two- and three-bedroom condominiums and eight oceanfront villas. Owners who don't reside full-time in Belize can opt to enroll their condominiums or villas into a rental program booked through Marriott International's reservation system and allow guests to live with a backdrop of deep blue waters. With exterior designs led by International Environments, the branded development features vertical green walls, specialty textured walls and crystal-clear glass windows with uninterrupted views of the tranquil Caribbean Sea and wild tropical foliage.

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

First of its Kind Experiences Raising the luxury bar in Belize, hotel guests and owners will have full access to first-of-its-kind amenities in the country, including Belize's first-ever suspended rooftop pool and lounge with 360-degree views, the only luxury resort in Belize with a dive shop that also allows guests to receive a PADI certification onsite, K'in Spa & Wellness Center, a piano bar with a self-playing baby grand piano, kids' club, adventure concierge, swimming pools with live DJs, branded golf carts and bicycles.

Catering to foodie travelers, Alaia Belize will have endless dining and bar options with five different concepts. Sea Salt will be the crown jewel of the property with fresh catches of the day, high-quality seafood and meats with a Belizean twist. For those looking to enjoy the tropical weather and gorgeous 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea, Alaia will have a Vista Rooftop restaurant concept with small plate offerings, such as sushi, poke bowls and conch for lunch, dinner and late nights. The beachfront hotel will also have The Deck and Beach Bar restaurant for those looking for an open-air beachside lunch or dinner with local favorite dishes, such as tacos, ceviche, burgers, fish sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and classic cocktails. Alaia Belize will also have a Piano Bar to offer an upscale lounge setting for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night with small pastries, cocktail snacks and high-end wine and cocktails offerings from Alaia's very own mixologist. Lastly, there is The Terrace Bar for lunch and dinner with flavorful items, such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, ceviche and more. In true Belizean celebratory fashion, this area of the hotel will have a lively spirit with DJs and in-pools cabanas for a VIP experience.

Un-Belize-Able Destination"My team and I had a chance to visit with Andrew Ashcroft at the Alaia Belize earlier this year, while the property was still under construction. I am pleased that the day has finally come to open the doors of this beautiful four-diamond resort on the island of Ambergris Caye. It is a great milestone for the team and the country, as it is a testament of our growth to see high-end brands like Autograph Collection from Marriott International migrating into Belize, elevating our travel scene," said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize's Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. "The government is fully supportive of hotel developments and legacy projects such as Alaia Belize, and we are incredibly proud of all the positive steps the Belize tourism industry is making to restore the confidence in travel among our international visitors."

In October 2020, Belize officially reopened Philip Goldson International Airport to international visitors for leisure travel. As of January 2021, Belize moved on to Phase 4 of its reopening plan with the full reopening of the overnight tourism sector and allowing visitors to move around the country freely. In December 2020, Belize received a Safe Travel Stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in recognition of the country's enhanced health and safety protocols. To uphold the certification, the Belize Tourism Board created the Tourism Gold Standard program to ensure that all hotels, restaurants and tour operators adapt and maintain health and safety policies, including sanitation practices, social interactions and standard operating procedures while ensuring minimal impact on the guest experience.

Known as the hidden gem of Central America and Caribbean, Belize's clear blue waters and Caribbean culture is home to endless historic offerings, a variety of adventures and a melting pot of cultures. For those looking to take a deeper dive and explore the beauty of Belize's natural underwater locations, Alaia is 600 meters away from the world's second largest barrier reef and about 50 miles away from the ultimate world-class and unrivaled destination - The Great Blue Hole. Just hours away from Alaia, owners and visitors can experience more than 200 caves filled with several preserved Mayan Temples, including Xunantunich (the second tallest ruin in the country), lush jungles, rainforest canopies, and archaeological sites including the Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave.

Ambergris Caye and Alaia Belize can be reached via Philip Goldson International Airport in Belize City by taking a 15-minute flight to San Pedro Airport or booking tickets for a water taxi. Alaia Belize's hotel concierge is available to help all guests book travel arrangements.

A location for every traveler and every generation, Alaia Belize is offering an Un-Belize-Able Offer with special rates on a Vista Studio King Room, starting at $299. For more information about Alaia Belize and/or to book your reservation, please visit www.alaiabelize.com. For information on Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels, please visit www.autographhotels.com.

ABOUT ALAIA BELIZE Set among the beautiful and culturally rich southern part of the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, Alaia debuted as the first Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel in Belize. As the first project in San Pedro Town with over 1,000 linear feet of beach, the 155-unit complex features a hotel, 71 studios, two-and three-bedroom condominiums with lock off option and eight oceanfront villas with an authentic and stylish atmosphere. A modern real estate and sophisticated hospitality brand, Andrew Ashcroft (managing principal) has set his sights on his first legacy project, curating a development with the best that Belize can offer. Alaia boasts world-class amenities, including Belize's first-ever rooftop suspended pool and lounge with spectacular ocean views, full-service spa, fitness center, kids club and dive shop. For more information about Alaia, please visit www.alaiabelize.com .

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott BonvoyÔ, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Contact: Jesslyn Wade, jwade@quinn.pr, or Laura Neroulias, lneroulias@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaia-belize-autograph-collection-opens-as-the-first-marriott-international-resort-in-belize-301286732.html

SOURCE Alaia Belize