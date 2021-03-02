Alafair Biosciences Appoints John Joyoprayitno As New President And CEO

AUSTIN , Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company and developer of VersaWrap ®, announced today that John Joyoprayitno has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

AUSTIN , Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company and developer of VersaWrap ®, announced today that John Joyoprayitno has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"John is a proven leader and has the vision to take Alafair to the next level," said Jack Henneman, Alafair Board Member. "He has done an outstanding job as President and COO, taking Alafair from a pre-commercial company to a growing medical device company with ramping sales. John has proven he's the right person to lead Alafair now."

Joyoprayitno is an entrepreneur and seasoned medical device executive well-known in Austin's life science ecosystem. As a founding member of Alafair, he has dedicated the last 10 years to the organization's management, most recently serving as President and COO. "Since Alafair's inception, John has played a critical leadership role in attracting talent, expanding our distribution network, and launching new FDA-cleared products," states Board Member, Mark Benedyk, Ph.D. "John's broad operational expertise and deep relationships throughout the industry are key to our plans for expansion."

Joyoprayitno has played an integral role in Alafair achieving compounded annual revenue growth and reaching a meaningful 2000-patient milestone for Alafair's leading product, VersaWrap ®. His unique skill set will lead the next phase of Alafair's journey with an emphasis on accelerating growth.

Joyoprayitno states, "I am driven by Alafair's mission to improve surgical outcomes and better patients' lives. I am committed to serving our team, our customers, and our investors. I look forward to driving the next phase of company growth with the outstanding team we've built here at Alafair."

Alafair's signature product, VersaWrap ®, is a bioresorbable hydrogel implant that provides a gelatinous, non-constricting interface between tendons and/or peripheral nerves and surrounding tissues. Alafair will continue to seek additional indications for the product.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc. ( www.alafairbiosciences.com)

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company focused on medical device development using its patented hydrogel technology. With a patent portfolio covering a broad range of clinical applications, Alafair is building a robust product pipeline based on its proprietary technology. Its products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

For more information, contact John Joyoprayitno, CEO, jjoyo@alafairbiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alafair-biosciences-appoints-john-joyoprayitno-as-new-president-and-ceo-301238646.html

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.