ALABAMA SENATOR DIAL JOINS FOMO'S ADVISORY BOARD; OP-ED PUBLISHED ON BEATING COVID'S DELTA VARIANT

Chicago IL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that Retired Senator Gerald Dial (R: Alabama 13th District) has joined FOMO's Advisory Board. Senator Dial was the Chair of the Senate Health Committee and is a member of the Advisory Board of Safely Opening Schools ("SOS"; https://safelyopeningschools.com/), a strategic partner of FOMO's wholly owned subsidiary Purge Virus, LLC ("PV"; being rebranded "IAQ Technologies"; https://purgevirus.com/). PV and SOS are focusing on southern states such as Alabama as well as a broader array of markets in order to help mitigate the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Senator Dial said, "I am pleased to join the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board and see tremendous potential in the synergy between SOS and Purge Virus to disinfect and improve indoor air as a means to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Advanced technology can help schools open as well as businesses across Alabama, the U.S., and countries around the world that do not have access to vaccines."

The following Op-Ed, co-authored by Senator Dial and Charlie Szoradi, Chief Technology Officer of PV, highlights the Delta variant problem, recommends a solution to the spread of the strain, and outlines the effective results that will come if those recommendations are followed:

Beating the COVID-19 Delta Variant with Indoor Air Quality (" IAQ ")

Problem

On July 20, 2021, CNBC reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that the Delta variant now accounts for 83% of all sequenced COVID cases in the U.S. "This is a dramatic increase up from 50%, the week of July 3 rd," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing.

According to Yale Medicine, the COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. While research has shown that vaccinated people are typically protected from Delta, COVID-19 has demonstrated tenacity in its mutations. Future variants may breakthrough the vaccine protection. According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity is achieved at 70% of population. Without reaching the target 70% combined infection and vaccination to reach herd immunity, we are giving COVID-19 more time to mutate, which puts both vaccinated and unvaccinated people at risk.

Beyond vaccine hesitancy, another key problem is the adoption of technologies to clean indoor air. The CDC reports the principal mode by which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is through exposure to respiratory fluids carrying infectious virus. Proven disinfection devices are available to clean the air in rooms or in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") ducts. A very small percentage of schools and businesses have taken advantage of the cost-effective technologies.

Solution

Here are three things that Americans can do to help prevent a second national shutdown and untold sickness and loss of life:

A) Consider recommending that friends, family members, and colleagues, who have not yet been vaccinated get the vaccine as soon as possible: "You should consider vaccination to mitigate the risk and possible spread of COVID-19 mutations in addition to risking your own health."

B) Speak with school administrators, business owners, and managers of public entities ranging from post offices to the police stations: "You should clean the air with advanced and proven ultraviolet or other disinfection technologies to help reduce the airborne spread of COVID-19 and its variants." Improving indoor air quality may be the silver bullet in fighting COVID-19, and when the proven technologies are installed correctly, they also save energy. The CDC guidance includes a key section on "Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from inhalation of virus in the air farther than six feet from an infectious source can occur."

C) Ask this tough question to the schools where your children attend or the schools where you work: "What percentage of the COVID-19 relief funds have you put towards indoor air quality." Note that you will most likely hear that a small percentage of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) or CARES funds have been put toward opening schools, and the vast majority has gone to virtual learning, which is less advantageous for students and parents.

Basically, billions of dollars are being spent to remedy the educational loss due to the closure of schools last year. Ironically, the federal funds in place today to combat this are being spent to ensure that schools can close easily rather than being spent on preventative measure to allow schools to simply stay open.

Results

Implementing these recommendations may increase our chances of beating the COVID-19 Delta variant and returning to some normalcy. An added result that comes from cleaning the indoor air is control, and eventual, reduction in allergens, which helps people beyond the virus. Many buildings do not have operable windows. Most buildings have volatile organic compounds ("VOCs") in air from cleaning fluids, glues in carpets and furniture, paint, and other materials. These VOCs contribute to "sick building syndrome," so cleaning the air can lead to improved overall health and increased employee productivity. Finally, clean air technologies that are incorporated into the air handling units of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems can save energy. Just as the disinfection technology disrupts the COVID-19 acellular microorganisms, it also can prevent the growth of mold and mildew on the HVAC fan coils. The energy savings in many cases can cover the cost of the air disinfection. This win/win may set new standards for indoor air quality technologies for buildings in the U.S. and around the world. America can lead by example!

Overview

See a one-page overview slide on disinfection here: https://purgevirus.com/wp-content/Purge-Virus-Disinfection-for-K-12-Schools-One-Page-Overview-horizontal-slide-2021.07.27.pdf.

For further information on Indoor Air Quality solutions contact Geoffrey Nichols VP Sales at geoffrey@iaqtech.com.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.'s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Contact:

FOMO CORP. Investor Relations‪(630) 286-9560 IR@fomoworldwide.com