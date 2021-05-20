ALABAMA NOVELIST EARNS HIGH EARLY PRAISE FOR DEBUT: The Essence Of Nathan Biddle, Written By Alabama Native J. William Lewis And Slated For Release June 1, 2021, Earns Raves

"For fans of J.D. Salinger's classic novel The Catcher in the Rye, the vast emotional and existential explorations of the hero of J. William Lewis' debut novel will ring true" --BookPage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Essence of Nathan Biddle by Alabama novelist J. William Lewis has earned high early praise. A stunning debut novel, The Essence of Nathan Biddle is a timeless coming-of-age tale that, as novelist David Armstrong observed, "is like discovering The Catcher in the Rye all over again."

Slated for release on June 1, 2021, The Essence of Nathan Biddle has garnered high advance praise, including:

" For fans of J.D. Salinger's classic novel The Catcher in the Rye , the vast emotional and existential explorations of the hero of J. William Lewis' debut novel will ring true" — BookPage

"A mesmerizing book" — San Francisco Book Review

"Powerful…an engrossing, involving story" — Midwest Book Review

About the Book: Protagonist Kit Biddle is a rising prep school senior who finds himself tangled in a web of spiritual quandaries and intellectual absurdities. Kit's angst is compounded by a unique psychological burden he is forced to carry: his intelligent but unstable Uncle Nat has committed an unspeakable act on what, according to the Uncle's deranged account, were direct orders from God.

The tragedy haunting his family follows Kit like a dark and foreboding cloud, exacerbating his already compulsive struggle with existential questions about the meaning of his life. When the brilliant, perhaps phantasmic, Anna dismisses him, Kit quickly spirals into despair and self-destruction. But when his irrational decision to steal a maintenance truck and speed aimlessly down the highway ends in a horrific accident and months of both physical and emotional convalescence, Kit is forced to examine his perceptions of his life and his version of reality.

In this exquisite bildungsroman, calamity leads to fresh perspectives and new perceptions: it focuses Kit's mind and forces him to confront the issues that plague him. Readers will empathize—and celebrate—as the darkness lifts and Kit comes to terms with the necessity of engagement with life's pain, pleasure . . . and absurdity.

An intelligent, clever and captivating tale, The Essence of Nathan Biddle soars in the spaces that exist between despair and hope, darkness and light, love and loss. Beautifully written, profoundly moving and resplendent with characters destined to remain with readers long after the last page is turned, The Essence of Nathan Biddle is unforgettable.

The Essence of Nathan Biddle (Greenleaf) will be published simultaneously in hardcover (6 x 9, 400 pages-approx., ISBN: 978-1-62634-846-2, $27.95) and eBook (ISBN: 978-1-62634-847-9) editions and available where fine books are sold on June 1, 2021.

About the author: Novelist J. William Lewis lives in Shoal Creek, a suburb of Birmingham. Alabama.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-novelist-earns-high-early-praise-for-debut-the-essence-of-nathan-biddle-written-by-alabama-native-j-william-lewis-and-slated-for-release-june-1-2021-earns-raves-301296444.html

SOURCE Maryglenn M. Warnock