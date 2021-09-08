Al2 Appoints Medical Device Veteran David Chersky As VP Of Operations

RENO, Nev., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmic Intuition (Ai2) welcomes David Chersky as the new VP of Operations. Chersky brings 18 years of progressive experience designing manufacturing systems, global sourcing, supply chain optimization, regulatory compliance, and product design to Ai2. In this role, Chersky leads manufacturing, compliance, and quality management systems to ensure timely, FDA-compliant delivery of products.

Over the last two decades, Chersky has held roles as a critical member of early-stage management teams with oversight of manufacturing, engineering, research and development, regulatory compliance, and finance. His experience focuses on medical devices, including cardiac surgery tools for CABG, RF ablation and valve repair, and airway management devices. In support of these projects, Chersky designed a global supply chain and internal infrastructure that achieved more than 15x growth in five years. He has also been named CEO Circle of Excellence Winner, is cited as an inventor on four patents, and led numerous sourcing and redesign projects that resulted in significant cost savings.

Chersky joins as VP of Operations to continue Ai2's recent success in delivering an innovative remote patient monitoring solution, CareMate . As an expert in all aspects of medical device manufacturing, including purchasing, inventory, and vendor selection, Chersky will be instrumental in developing the logistical aspects of the project. Chersky will also contribute product improvements that support value engineering and high volume production.

With extensive experience developing and documenting Quality Management Systems, Chersky is uniquely prepared to support CareMate as it moves through FDA 510k approval by implementing documentation and tracking of anomalies, firmware updates, and field data. With 510k approval quickly approaching, CEO Dan Brown is "excited to welcome Chersky's vast experience in developing valuable supply chain partnerships to the team." He goes on to note that Ai2 is "already seeing the benefits of his experience impact our current process in a very positive way."

After years of pioneering the use of intelligent sensor technology, Algorithmic Intuition (Ai2) is thrilled to put these advancements to work in health monitoring devices through its CareMate product. Our goal is to help senior care organizations and families cope with the difficult realities of caring for aging family members.

