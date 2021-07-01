Aktion Acquires Central Consulting Group, Adding Deltek Solutions And Industry-Focused Consultants To Enhance Portfolio For Architecture, Engineering, And Construction Markets

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, today announced the acquisition of Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek's largest solutions partner in the US with over 1,100 customers, effective June 30, 2021.

Aktion Associates Acquires Central Consulting Group (CCG)

"This acquisition expands our customer base in the architecture, engineering, and construction markets (AEC) in North America. The addition of the Deltek product line strengthens our product offerings in the AEC specific industry sector," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "A key to this acquisition was onboarding the talented group of industry-focused consultants with deep-rooted Deltek expertise experienced in servicing their customer base. The combination of our existing CRE customer base and the new A&E makes Aktion the largest AEC VAR in North America," he added.

Aktion Associates has been helping companies develop cloud and managed service IT strategies for well over a decade. Its Cloud and Managed Services programs are designed specifically for the industry applications that they support, including the Construction, Distribution, and Manufacturing industries. Aktion Cloud and Managed Services will now be uniquely packaged to help Deltek customers move critical workloads to the cloud as well as modernize, simplify, and manage the remaining infrastructure.

CCG customers now have access to a full-service IT consulting team and a robust portfolio of services, including network engineering, software engineering, and application and industry consulting. "The exceptional market synergy between our two organizations makes perfect sense for Aktion and CCG to unite," said Jim Falkanger, CCG founder and managing partner.

About AktionAktion Associates Inc., is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We partner with innovative technology providers to deliver vertical-specific business applications including, Accounting, Estimating, ERP, Project Management, Service Management, eCommerce, Mobile, Analytics/Reporting, HR/Payroll, Document Management and Inventory. Company-owned data centers provide secure Cloud/Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Back up Services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors/supports Managed Services clients in real-time. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include Network Engineering, Software Engineering and on-premise IT support. For more information - visit www.aktion.com.

About Central Consulting GroupSince 2002, Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek's largest Vision/Vantagepoint partner, has helped thousands of architectural, engineering, construction, and professional services firms worldwide realize greater functionality from of their software investment. In addition to implementing, training, tailoring, customizing and integrating Deltek ERP Software, CCG has assisted clients with their transition to Deltek Vantagepoint, the next generation of Deltek, as well as Vision/Vantagepoint migrations to the cloud. CCG experts solve business challenges and support them throughout the project and software lifecycle.

