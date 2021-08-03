Aktify Appoints Sales Powerhouse Craig Daly As Chief Revenue Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify, a conversational collective intelligence (CI) platform for enterprise businesses, today announced that tech-giant veteran Craig Daly has joined the team as Aktify's first Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth.

Daly joins during a period of rapid hiring and growth for the company. He leads the revenue team, which includes sales, marketing, operations, and customer success. He joins an impressive existing leadership team, which has delivered an extremely high rate of growth.

"It's an honor and the perfect stage to add Craig Daly to our A-Team. We spent years researching and developing a powerful product-market-fit for a massive play. By the end of 2020, we knew we were ready to scale with proven leadership," said Kreg Peeler, CEO and founder of Aktify. "Daly's an incredible leader, and everyone wants an opportunity to work with him. He sets goals, he mentors, he optimizes, and he helps everyone achieve. We're just getting warmed up, and we have some very audacious goals. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity I have to work with Daly as we lead this revolution and transform the way sales organizations interact with prospects and customers."

Daly has an extensive history in sales leadership roles, including his most recent position where he oversaw massive growth at Podium, a reputation management and business messaging company. As VP of Enterprise, he enabled the scaling of its interaction management platform and was responsible for establishing several critical partnerships. Prior to Podium, he served in sales leadership roles at Qualtrics, the authority in experience management.

"Once I saw the value Aktify was already creating for its customers, I knew I had to be a part of it," said Daly. "We are at the height of customers' expectations, and Aktify's conversational AI is already quenching a massive market thirst for better-personalized conversations at massive scale."

About Aktify

Aktify is a conversational intelligence company. It uses robust data science and machine learning to delight customers with thoughtful conversations and well-curated gestures. Aktify's solutions are invisible, integrating with CRMs and marketing automation platforms. It creates millions of weekly conversations through SMS and phone calls, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California and Lehi, Utah. Aktify is privately funded by its executive team. To learn more, visit aktify.com.

