Akoya To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8th, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) ("Akoya"), The Spatial Biology Company ®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market close on Monday, November 8 th, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 562-0146 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1226 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 6875504. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya BiosciencesAs The Spatial Biology Company ®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX ® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:Priyam ShahAkoya Biosciences investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:Michelle LinnBioscribe, Inc.774-696-3803michelle@bioscribe.com