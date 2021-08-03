Akoya Biosciences To Present At The Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) ("Akoya"), The Spatial Biology Company ®, today announced that it will be virtually participating in the Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Brian McKelligon, CEO is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 11 th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties may request more information by contacting their sales representative at Canaccord.

About Akoya BiosciencesAs The Spatial Biology Company ®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX ® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:David DeuchlerGilmartin Group LLC investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:Michelle LinnBioscribe, Inc.774-696-3803michelle@bioscribe.com