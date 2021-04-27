Akouos To Present Nonclinical Data From AK-OTOF And AK-antiVEGF Programs At The American Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that new...

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) , a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that new nonclinical data will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 24 th Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from May 11 to 14, 2021.

Three digital presentations will highlight nonclinical data that support future clinical development of AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene ( OTOF)-mediated hearing loss, and AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma. These digital presentations will occur on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Details are as follows:

Digital Presentation Title: In Vitro and In Vivo Analyses of Dual Vector Otoferlin Expression to Support the Clinical Development of AK-OTOF (AAVAnc80-hOTOF Vector) Presenting Author: Eva Andres-Mateos Session Title: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies Abstract Number: 355

Digital Presentation Title: Durable Recovery of Auditory Function Following Intracochlear Delivery of AK-OTOF (AAVAnc80-hOTOF Vector) in a Translationally Relevant Mouse Model of Otoferlin Gene ( OTOF)-Mediated Hearing Loss Presenting Author: Ann Hickox Session Title: Neurologic Diseases Abstract Number: 569

Digital Presentation Title: Demonstration of Tolerability of a Novel Delivery Approach and Secreted Protein Expression Following Intracochlear Delivery of AK-antiVEGF (AAVAnc80-antiVEGF Vector) in Non-Human Primates Presenting Author: John Connelly Session Title: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies Abstract Number: 358

About AkouosAkouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

