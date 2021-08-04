Akouos To Present At Upcoming August Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. ("Akouos") (AKUS) , a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in August:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

A live webcast of the Canaccord fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of www.akouos.com. To access the webcast, please go to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Akouos's website for 90 days following the conference.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Contacts

Media:Katie Engleman, 1ABkatie@1abmedia.com

Investors:Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor RelationsCourtney.Turiano@sternir.com