Akouos To Present At Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. ("Akouos") (AKUS) , a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO, President and co-founder, participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be published today as part of the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1 to 3, 2020.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing through the investor relations section of Akouos's website at www.akouos.com, beginning today, Monday, November 23, 2020, and will be available for 14 days following the conference.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Contact s

Media:Katie Engleman, 1ABkatie@1abmedia.com

Investors:Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor RelationsCourtney.Turiano@sternir.com