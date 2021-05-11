Akorn Announces Two Key Executive Appointments

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akorn Operating Company LLC (Akorn), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, announced two new executive appointments.

Beth Zelnick Kaufman has joined Akorn as the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Concurrently, Sandhya Goyal has joined Akorn as the Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer. Both Beth and Sandhya report to Douglas Boothe, Akorn's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Goyal most recently was the Vice President of Research & Development for Cosette Pharmaceuticals (formerly G&W Labs) and will provide leadership to Akorn's Research & Development organization. Ms. Zelnick Kaufman will be leading Akorn's legal and compliance & ethics teams after having most recently been the Chief Legal Officer for the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard.

"I am excited to have two leaders with the breadth of pharmaceutical experience and the functional expertise that Beth and Sandhya are bringing to Akorn at this point in our growth as a company," said Mr. Boothe.

About Akorn

Akorn develops, manufactures and markets specialty pharmaceuticals, including prescription, consumer health and animal health products. As an industry leader in branded and generic products in alternate dosage forms such as ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants and nasal sprays, we focus each day on our mission to improve live, through the quality, availability and affordability of our products. Additional information is available on Akorn's website at www.akorn.com.

