Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - AKER

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Akers shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Akers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. On behalf of Akers shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Akers shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/akers-biosciences-inc-aker-stock-merger-mymd or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

