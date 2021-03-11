Akerna To Announce Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®),...

DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Akerna will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13717601

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, https://ir.akerna.com/

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

