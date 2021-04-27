Akerna Nominates Pharmaceutical And Cannabis Industry Expert To Board Of Directors

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), an enterprise software company, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announces an intended transition to their Board of Directors.

At the Company's upcoming annual stockholders meeting on June 7, 2021, Mark D. Iwanowski, an experienced executive veteran in the global technology sector, will be concluding his time with the Board of Directors after two years of tremendous service. Iwanowski joined Akerna's Board of Directors as the Company went public, providing strategic guidance and leading high growth for the business with his deep background and expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and technology infrastructure. His work and dedication was essential to the acceleration of global market share that Akerna has achieved.

"Mark's extensive background in technology, M&A, and ERP was invaluable to Akerna's growth over the past couple of years. Mark's leadership led us to numerous milestones, helped us evaluate how we look at risk, and positively impacted our transition to a public board," said Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley. "Mark's contributions have had a truly positive impact on our organization, and I am deeply thankful for his service. I will be eagerly following his future endeavors and am excited to see the positive impacts he will have on those fortunate to receive his guidance."

"Akerna has set a precedent for the cannabis technology industry, propelling the rapid growth of seed-to-sale tracking and supply chain transparency across the world," said Mark Iwanowski. "I am grateful to have been able to lend my technology, ERP, and M&A experience to Akerna through this pivotal transition phase and propel the company's growth since going public."

Barry Fishman, an entrepreneurial leader and change agent known for his expertise driving growth during times of transformation, has been nominated to join Akerna's board pending the vote of stockholders at the Company's upcoming annual stockholders meeting on June 7, 2021. Most recently, he served as CEO for VIVO Cannabis, a Canadian-based licensed producer and client of Ample Organics. Prior to that, Barry was the CEO of three pharmaceutical companies ( Taro Canada, Teva Canada and Merus Labs) and also served as a director for several cannabis companies, including Canopy Growth Corporation and Aurora Cannabis. He has an expansive global network and proven success in strategy development, performance enhancement, and public company governance.

"By seeking to add Barry to our Board, we intend to gain an accomplished Director with deep experience navigating complex business transformations, cross-functional cannabis and pharmaceutical industry knowledge, and significant integration experience," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna CEO. "Barry is the exact type of leader we need to continue to propel Akerna's growth and success."

"I am thrilled to be nominated to join Akerna's dynamic team, bringing my extensive finance, capital markets, pharmaceutical, and Canadian cannabis experience to the cannabis industry's international leader in cannabis software," said Barry Fishman. "I look forward to assisting in the continuation of Akerna's rapid growth trajectory and serving both the company and its shareholders as the legal cannabis industry continues to grow across the United States and internationally."

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software Company listed on Nasdaq.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, MJ Freeway, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics and Viridian Sciences.

