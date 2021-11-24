Akebia Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and David A. Spellman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference November 29 - December 2, 2021 John Butler will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be available on the conference site prior to the virtual event.

4 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 30 - December 2, 2021 John Butler will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be presented on Tuesday, November 30 at 4:45 on the conference site.

Where applicable, webcasts of Akebia's fireside chats will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia TherapeuticsAkebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact Mercedes Carrasco Mcarrasco@akebia.com

