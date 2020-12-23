AKC Canine Health Foundation Celebrates $3.29 Million In Canine Health Grants Awarded In 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) celebrates continued growth in its canine health investments, awarding $3.29 million in 53 new grants during 2020.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020, CHF and its donors marked the Foundation's 25 th anniversary year with ongoing dedication to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners. Canine health research grants were awarded in all 23 of the Foundation's research program areas, addressing health concerns such as degenerative myelopathy, allergic dermatitis, uterine infections, oncology, and more. Three research initiatives in epilepsy, hemangiosarcoma, and tick-borne disease allowed CHF to focus research and fundraising efforts on these devastating diseases that affect all dogs.

CHF's ongoing commitment to encouraging the next generation of canine health researchers was evident with four Clinician-Scientist Fellowships and two American Kennel Club/AKC Canine Health Foundation/Theriogenology Foundation Small Animal Theriogenology Residencies awarded in 2020. To further their educational outreach, CHF supported publication of the Review of the Current State of Genetic Testing in dogs as a resource for breeders, owners, and veterinary professionals to understand the use and limitations of canine genetic testing. The Clinical Corner webpage and newsletter were also launched, providing the latest clinically relevant canine health research information to practicing veterinary professionals.

The passion and dedication of CHF donors was clear during 2020 as the value of the human-animal bond was highlighted. The American German Shepherd Dog Charitable Foundation completed its three-year $100,000 pledge to match donations to CHF's Hemangiosarcoma Research Initiative. Twenty-seven clubs participated in CHF's 25th Anniversary Donor Advised Fund Challenge, making substantial investments in canine health research. Finally, CHF's Board of Directors unanimously provided matching funds for donations to the Foundation's 25th Anniversary Endowment Fund Campaign. CHF maintained Charity Navigator's highest four-star rating and received a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, indicating that the charity meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility.

"We are very proud of what CHF was able to accomplish in support of canine health during the challenges of 2020," states CHF Executive Director, Calvin Carpenter, DVM, MBA, DACLAM. "The dedication, professionalism, and compassion demonstrated by our funded researchers, supporting dog clubs and owners, and veterinary professionals is a testament to the power of collaboration and the human-animal bond."

Canine health research proposals are already under review for funding in 2021. Planning continues for educational grants and outreach, including CHF's biennial National Parent Club Canine Health Conference scheduled for August 2021.

About CHFSince 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $59 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

