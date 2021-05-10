Akastor ASA: Suspended MHWirth Project To Be Resumed

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 December 2020 on Keppel FELS' suspension notice to MHWirth AS ("MHWirth") under one of the contracts entered into with the yard.

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 December 2020 on Keppel FELS' suspension notice to MHWirth AS ("MHWirth") under one of the contracts entered into with the yard. MHWirth has today received a notice from Keppel FELS to resume work under this contract, which consequently no longer will be under suspension.

The contract between MHWirth and Keppel FELS was signed in April 2019 (ref. Akastor press release 11 April 2019).

