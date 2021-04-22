Akash Network, The First Open-Source Cloud, Partners With CertiK, The Blockchain Cybersecurity Leader

CertiK nodes now on the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Network , the world's first decentralized open-source cloud, today announced a partnership with CertiK , the leading Blockchain and Smart Contract Cybersecurity company.

Through this partnership, CertiK's clients will be able to decentralize their cloud infrastructure on Akash's permissionless, censorship-resistant, and lower cost open-source cloud platform, while ensuring on-chain protection backed by CertiK's trusted products and services. Akash Network's community will be able to leverage CertiK's industry-leading suite of security solutions to secure deployments and node operations on decentralized cloud.

CertiK Chain provides developers with coding safeguards and flexibility, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers and large enterprises while empowering trust in blockchain technology.

This partnership materializes the potential of Web3. CertiK nodes are now running on Akash MAINNET 2, the world's first decentralized cloud.

"At CertiK, we've always admired what Akash has done for the general Cosmos community and the blockchain industry as a whole. We are a true believer in the DeCloud movement led by Akash Network. As we are seeing more and more projects joining the web3 revolution, it is only right if CertiK and Akash join forces to deliver a secure, scalable, and truly decentralized cloud that is not only cost-efficient but also powered by the people," said Jay Jie, Head of CertiK Chain.

With Akash MAINNET 2 , decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (dApp), and decentralized organizations (DAO), will now be able to migrate from their existing centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure, to Akash, the first viable decentralized cloud solution in the market. And now with CertiK, they can layer on monitoring and security, providing an extra layer of protection in the DeCloud.

Akash Network and CertiK are also exploring the possibility of deploying Pancake Swap's front-end on a decentralized cloud to demonstrate the capabilities of a censorship-resistant and permissionless cloud, protected by CertiK's cloud security product, CertiKShield , a decentralized on-chain tool to reimburse lost or stolen assets. DeFi protocols and users can leverage CertiKShield as a hedge against audits.

"We're thrilled to partner with CertiK, a leader and pioneer in blockchain cybersecurity, to enable DeFi and blockchain projects to decentralize their cloud infrastructure, while layering on cutting-edge monitoring and security technologies. Together, we will expand the capabilities of Web3, enabling developers to build faster, with more freedom and security, and at lower cost," said Boz Menzalji, COO of Akash Network.

Users can click here to start migrating CertiK nodes to Akash's decentralized open-source cloud.

About Akash Network

Akash Network is the world's first and only decentralized open-source cloud, leveraging 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million data centers around the world. Akash enables anyone with a computer to buy and sell cloud compute in a safe and frictionless marketplace. Akash DeCloud greatly accelerates scale, efficiency, and price performance for DeFi, decentralized organizations, and high-growth industries like machine learning/AI.

Through Akash's peer-to-peer platform, developers can easily and securely access cloud compute at a cost currently 2-3 times lower than centralized cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. The platform achieves these benefits by integrating advanced containerization technology with a unique staking model to accelerate adoption. For more information, visit: https://akash.network/ .

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneering blockchain cybersecurity start-up founded by Computer Science professors from Yale University and Columbia University. Different from the traditional testing approaches, CertiK is known for leveraging Formal Verification to mathematically prove that smart contracts are hacker-resistant and bug-free.

By applying the rigor of proprietary Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchain protocols, CertiK has been able to secure over $4.39B in assets, including many of the world's top blockchain projects.

Trusted by the security industry, CertiK has established relationships with the world's top digital asset exchanges, such as Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, and Huobi, as well as blockchain protocols, such as NEO, ICON, and QuarkChain.

