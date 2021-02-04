Akar Inti Secure And Unbound Security Partner To Provide Seamless Cryptographic Key Protection For Southeast Asia

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Security, a leader in cryptographic key management and protection, announced today the signing of an exclusive partnership with Akar Inti Secure (AIS) - part of Akar Inti Teknologi (AIT) Group, a foremost Indonesia-based IT service provider known for its unparalleled deployment support within the finance, e-commerce, and data communications industries.

Unbound and AIT solutions delivers seamless integration that empowers business growth

By partnering with Unbound, AIS further advances its security portfolio with a new and competitive offering: Multiparty Computation (MPC)-based key management for their customers and prospects across Indonesia. Unbound's cryptographic platform secures digital assets, information, and identity without a single point of failure - and without the need for hardware.

"Our partnership with Unbound enables us to further accelerate the pace of digital innovation in providing our clients with a proven secured solution for the authentication and protection of their digital assets," Armand Widjaja, chief executive officer at Akar Inti Teknologi Group commented. " Unbound's cryptographic platform, coupled with our world-class financial services and solutions delivers seamless integration that empowers business growth no matter how complex their infrastructure."

Unbound's technology already secures assets, identities, and cryptographic keys for first-tier international financial institutions and banks. Now, its involvement with AIS signals the opportunity to bring MPC-based solutions to the rapidly expanding Indonesian market.

"We are proud to form this partnership with Akar Inti Teknologi (AIT)," Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound, said . "This is another milestone in bringing next-generation security to every financial market, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with AI S as one of our premiere partners in Southeast Asia."

For more information on Unbound and their partnership with AIT - please read this latest article.

UnboundUnbound Security is the global leader in cryptography and empowers enterprise customers worldwide to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity, and digital assets - anywhere, anytime. Unbound Security CORE is the enterprise platform of choice for secure key management, trusted by many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. Unbound Security is a recent recipient of the Deloitte Fast 500 award and is headquartered in New York, with research and development facilities in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.unboundtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PT. Akar Inti Teknologi (AIT)Established in 2018, Akar Inti Teknologi (AIT) is a leading software house that specializes in providing best-in-class technology solutions for Indonesia's burgeoning economy. At AIT, we believe that innovation should be at the heart of every institution's strategy to stay ahead of the curve and achieve more. AIT enables enterprise-class organizations and global corporations to accelerate their pace of digital innovation through a seamless, tech-enabling Design-Build-Operate approach. We implement proven, best practice solutions across a wide range of industries, including but not limited to Finance, Manufacturing, Education, Telecommunication and Government.

Akar Inti Secure (AIS) is part of Akar Inti Teknologi (AIT) Group, which comprises Akar Inti Enterprise Solution, Akar Inti Data, and Akar Inti Secure.

Media Contact Marcella P. ArthurTel. ((908) 601-2333 press@unboundtech.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akar-inti-secure-and-unbound-security-partner-to-provide-seamless-cryptographic-key-protection-for-southeast-asia-301221844.html

SOURCE Unbound Tech