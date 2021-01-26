Akamai Technologies To Host 2021 Investor Summit On Thursday, February 25, At 8:30 A.m ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (AKAM) - Get Report, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a virtual Investor Summit on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

When: Thursday, February 25, 2021Formal presentations will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET

What: Akamai management will discuss key company priorities and may provide forward-looking financial guidance during the presentations.

Webcast: The live webcast of Akamai's Investor Summit will be available to registered attendees. To register in advance, please click on the following link .

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Akamai website following the event for a limited period of time.

About AkamaiAkamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts:Gina Sorice Media Relations 646-320-4107 gsorice@akamai.com

Tom Barth Investor Relations 617-274-7130 tbarth@akamai.com

