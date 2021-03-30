Akamai Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Management Solution Built On Salesforce Vaccine Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc . (AKAM) - Get Report, a trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announced it has developed Akamai Vaccine Edge (" Vaccine Edge ") for Salesforce Vaccine Cloud, to help government agencies, healthcare organizations, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions scale their online distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Complementing Salesforce's recently launched Vaccine Cloud , which provides a rapid and flexible approach for managing, delivering, and administering centralized vaccine programs, Vaccine Edge helps enhance the registration and signup process when websites are under duress due to high demand.

Vaccine Edge is designed to support an enhanced customer experience by powering fast page load times regardless of the number of users registering simultaneously. When loads are too high, Vaccine Edge passes users to a waiting room to keep the site available so that the user can maintain their location in the queue. Vaccine Edge is also built with denial-of-service (" DDoS ") protection to help monitor and block violators that try to take down sites by overwhelming them with targeted requests.

"Citizens need accurate, up-to-the-minute information about vaccination eligibility and the logistics of booking an appointment," said Mani Sundaram, executive vice president, global services and support and chief information officer, Akamai Technologies. "Vaccination registration websites must make this all happen — and handle sudden spikes in traffic. Vaccine Edge helps our customers provide a reliable user experience without creating more complexity for their IT teams."

Akamai's Vaccine Edge has been successfully deployed by sites serving large populations and is already providing citizens with rapid access to COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The solution is currently available [in the U.S. and Canada] to state/province and local governments as well as the next phase of vaccine distributors like major retailers, pharmacies, healthcare clinics and hospitals.

"For most vaccine recipients, the first step in protecting themselves is scheduling an online appointment," said Meredith Flynn-Ripley, senior vice president and general manager, Salesforce Vaccine Cloud. "Akamai's Vaccine Edge solution can help provide patients with an efficient, effective, and equitable experience integrated with Salesforce."

Vaccine Edge is one of several Akamai COVID-19 initiatives in the U.S. and Canada. The company has assisted beneficiaries of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act with performance optimizations and virtual waiting rooms.

