AKA Announces Muse V2: The Alpha Engine

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA is very pleased to announce its release of Muse V2 - the alpha engine. It is the next-generation, adaptive-understanding AI engine. It can make better and more seamless AI communication. AKA has the goal of building an AI engine that can apply "automatic adaptation" of users' data and "predict users' responses" based on the generated data. Therefore, there are two major updates for Muse V2. First, context scoring is available now to improve engine performance and architecture efficiency. This means conversations will flow better, and response time will be faster. Second, the engine is now more personalized. A new feature is added where users can select the difficulty of responses determined by the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) and, thus, allow adjusting the level of the engine's responses to suit every user's English level.

Context scoring

To improve the systematic way to evaluate the performance of the dialogue systems, the data team analyzed the generated responses on the scale of "unacceptable" to "excellent". After making improvements to the backend NLP system, the performance increased about 30%. Specifically, improvements were made in determining the likelihood of a given utterance being an applicable response. This simply means that the conversations will flow better.

There are also improvements with smart data preprocessing. In the raw data collected, there is quite a bit of unbalance between negative and positive labels. To mitigate this, AKA used a subsampling technique that lowers the amount of data but improves the quality of the model.

Control the "difficulty" of responses

Adjusting the level of Muse's responses to suit the user's level of English, following the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages guideline - the proficiency of the speaker is categorized into one of A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2: A1 being the most elementary and C2 being the most advanced. In Easy Mode, the level of Muse's responses is determined at the utterance level. Muse's response will not exceed a given user's level.

Besides those two major changes mentioned above, there are a number of other minor changes to Muse V2 such as improving data engineering, switching to a more advanced hyperparameter search, and implementing the legacy model. Thus, Muse V2 will offer better communication experiences to users and is considered a great milestone to AKA.

AKA is developing an AI cognitive engine, Muse, and the social robot Musio, powered by Muse, in order to help improve human beings' cognitive abilities. The technology integrates artificial intelligence and refined data to more effectively deliver essential tools for accelerating our life abundance and overcoming socio-geographical limitations. The current market focus is on Education and Healthcare, where AKA's product fits in.

