Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Expands Manufacturing Agreement With AstraZeneca To Include Drug Product Manufacturing

WETTEREN, Belgium, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce a manufacturing agreement expansion with AstraZeneca to include drug product manufacturing.

This agreement expands the scope of Aji Bio-Pharma's service offerings to AstraZeneca to include aseptic fill finish services at its San Diego, California facility, in addition to small molecule manufacturing services proceeding in Belgium.

"We are excited to expand our manufacturing agreement with AstraZeneca and to support them with additional service offerings," said Magnus Busch, Global Account Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "Our San Diego team is proud to join our Belgium colleagues in support of AstraZeneca. This expanded agreement builds on our commitment to be a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex ® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

