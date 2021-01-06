AJC CEO On Situation In Washington

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris just issued the following statement via Twitter: "Pres.

"Pres. Trump,

You've incited rioters.

You've undermined democratic values by a refusal to accept the election results.

You've encouraged folks to reject a peaceful transfer of power.

I represent a nonpartisan org., but never when it comes to acts of violence & insurrection."

