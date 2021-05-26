AiXin Life International, Inc. Organizes The China Healthcare & Nutrition Industry Development Forum On Beijing On May 17, 2021

CHENGDU, CHINA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "AIXN"), a Company focused on providing nutritional products in China and advertising and marketing services to...

CHENGDU, CHINA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "AIXN"), a Company focused on providing nutritional products in China and advertising and marketing services to distributors of nutritional products in China, announced its participation on May 17, 2021 in the "China Healthcare & Nutrition Industry Development Forum and Long-March for Healthy China Press Conference," hosted by China Health care and Nutrition magazine in Beijing.

At the event, Zhao Wenxiang, President of China Healt hcare and Nutrition magazine, and Lin Quanzhong, Chairman of Chengdu AiXin Zhonghong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., completed the launch ceremony of "Long-March for Healthy China."

Lin Quanzhong, Chairman of Aixin Zhonghong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. participated in the launch ceremony

Zhao Wenxiang, Vice President of China International Exchange and Promotion Association for Medical and Healthcare and the President of China Healthcare and Nutrition Magazine, delivered the opening speech. Other leaders who participated in this event and gave a speech include: Jin Xiaotao, Former Deputy Director of the National Health and Family Planning Commission; Yang Yiyong, Director of the National Development and Reform Commission's Institute of Social Development; Yu Xiaodong, National Public Nutrition Improvement Project Steering Committee Director; Sun Junmao, Deputy Secretary General of the National Food and Nutrition Advisory Committee, Secretary General of the Agricultural Product Nutrition Standards Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Fu Hongqiao, Distinguished Researcher of the Health Industry Development Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Professor of the School of Public Health of Peking University. Lin Quanzhong, Chairman of Chengdu AiXin Zhonghong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is the organizer of this event and introduced the event agenda.

Speech by Zhao Wenxiang, President of China Healthcare and Nutrition Magazine

This forum presented an in-depth analysis of the future development trend and direction of the healthcare and nutrition industry. Deputy Director Jin Xiaotao pointed out that China should establish the concept of general health, and change the focus from treatment of diseases to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is not only the trend, but also an internal law of the world's health development. At present, along with progress of urbanization and aging, and the increasing demand for healthy products, the population base of our country's healthcare market and potential market size will expand as demand grows.

Speech by Lin Quanzhong, Chairman of Chengdu Aixin Zhonghong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Mr. Lin Quanzhong, Chairman and CEO of AiXin Life International, Inc., commented: "With development of the social economy and improvement of living standards, people have higher health requirements, including promoting a healthy and civilized lifestyle, establishing the concept of general hygiene and health, and paying attention to health care and nutrition, health management, and illness prevention before it happens. There have been numerous reforms and innovations in various fields toward building a comprehensive healthcare system and promoting a healthy China. Through this event, we hope to raise the health awareness of residents and to create a social atmosphere that promotes healthy lifestyles. I am pleased to report that the meeting ended successfully in a welcoming atmosphere, and more than 100 corporate representatives participated in the event," concluded Mr. Lin.

