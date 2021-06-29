AIT Worldwide Logistics Welcomes Joe Kontuly To Lead Truckload Division

ITASCA, Ill., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global freight forwarding leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has appointed Joe Kontuly as Vice President - Summit Expedited Logistics. The supply chain industry veteran is leading Summit, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIT that specializes in ground distribution and truckload brokerage solutions.

In his new role, Kontuly is leveraging more than two decades of logistics experience gained with one of the industry's largest freight brokerage firms. His immediate goals include implementing enhanced commercial and procurement strategies, expanding training and development for existing teammates, and recruiting additional sales professionals to help double Summit's annual revenue.

From Summit's headquarters in downtown Chicago, Kontuly oversees a nationwide staff of more than 50 subject matter experts who manage over 28,000 truckloads per year for almost every industry including robust support for customers in the automotive, consumer retail, food logistics, high-tech and industrial sectors. Summit teammates fulfill a critical role in AIT's North American network by providing LTL and truckload services that integrate seamlessly with the company's end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Kontuly will report to AIT's Vice President Strategic Accounts, Mike Rothacher. "On behalf of the entire organization, I am delighted to welcome Joe to the team," said Rothacher. "Based on his successful, sustained tenure in logistics, I'm confident he'll build on Summit's accomplishments and work closely with the leadership team to grow the truckload division to the next level."

Kontuly said, "I'm very excited to lead this world-class division of AIT. Summit has a history of success, and I believe my vast industry knowledge and experience will drive additional growth characterized by continued customer and carrier satisfaction. AIT's and Summit's core values also align with my own and that's a winning combination."

Watch for Kontuly to appear as a guest on FreightWaves' Truckload Briefing in mid-October.

Download Joe Kontuly's headshot from AIT's Media Center: www.aitworldwide.com/corporate-imagery.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

About Summit Expedited Logistics

Summit Expedited Logistics is a customer-focused transportation management provider delivering cost savings and operational efficiency through innovative ground distribution and brokerage solutions. Backed by strong connections across its 20,000-carrier network, and deep industry experience, Summit serves a broad range of industries and markets across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Cutting-edge tracking and reporting technology ensure Summit's service is transparent and world-class. Established in 2001, and headquartered in Chicago, Summit is a subsidiary of AIT Worldwide Logistics. Learn more at summitexpedited.com.

