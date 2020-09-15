AIT Worldwide Logistics Provides Affordable Large Parcel Delivery Alternative For B2B And B2C Shippers Impacted By New Surcharges

With no appointment and no signature required, the nationwide program provides doorstep delivery of heavy, bulky goods and minimizes the impact from parcel carrier fees in the COVID era

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to new fees and surcharge increases recently instituted by major parcel carriers, AIT Worldwide Logistics has introduced an economical large parcel delivery service with no appointment and no signature required. The updated alternative enables retailers to continue shipping large, heavy packages without absorbing hefty price increases—or passing those costs along to their customers.

Certain packages that exceed parcel carriers' over-maximum limits are subject to surcharges when they measure more than 130 inches in combined length plus girth. Other parcels trigger fees by tipping the scales beyond 75 pounds. AIT's large parcel delivery service continually processes large volumes of oversize and overweight packages in a highly efficient network that provides contactless delivery to both businesses and consumers without an appointment.

According to Mike Rothacher, AIT's Vice President Strategic Accounts, parcel deliveries in the U.S. are more prevalent than ever as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothacher said, "The industry has never implemented peak season surcharges this early in the year. Our large parcel delivery service is supporting customers who rely on AIT for cost-effective, customizable solutions that meet the needs of consumers and businesses in the ever-changing 2020 marketplace."

During a recent appearance on FreightWavesTV, AIT's Director Residential Delivery and Special Services, John Hagi, said, "We're seeing significant efforts by the major parcel carriers to remove these large packages from their networks and get out of handling non-conveyable freight."

He added that AIT has a long history of delivering heavy, bulky goods like large-screen televisions, exercise equipment, furniture and office equipment to commercial locations as well as consumers' homes. Hagi said, "For more than a decade, AIT's subject matter experts have worked to build and continually refine our broad residential delivery network staffed by highly-trained drivers with specialized experience handling these oversize packages. For example, in October, we're helping one customer convert more than 20,000 large parcels that were previously handled by one of the major parcel carriers. These 150-pound shipments are being delivered to locations across the U.S. from our coastal gateway facilities."

Visit www.aitworldwide.com/large-parcel-delivery to learn more about AIT's large parcel delivery service.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300 msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing Road Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248) www.aitworldwide.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ait-worldwide-logistics-provides-affordable-large-parcel-delivery-alternative-for-b2b-and-b2c-shippers-impacted-by-new-surcharges-301130525.html

SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.