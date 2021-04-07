AISL Harrow Scholarships 2021 Winners Announced

Attracting Hundreds Of Applicants From Over 40 Countries, The Unique 100% A-level Scholarships Programme Gives The Global Community Access To Harrow's 450 years Of Educational Excellence

HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AISL Harrow Scholarships programme is the most prestigious award available across the AISL Harrow family. The first to be offered at a group-level, it uniquely offers 100% fee and boarding remission. Following the official launch in January, the global response has been overwhelming. Hundreds of exceptionally talented students, from over 40 countries, applied for the award.

To ensure equity and impartiality, AISL invited distinguished and experienced leaders from the fields of science, education, social services, and international education to form the AISL Harrow Scholarships Review Panel. The review panel included: Professor Toby Salt, former Group Chief Executive and current Senior Advisory Director of the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance (AQA); Honorary Professor Paul Cheung from Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Hong Kong; Professor Samantha Twiselton, Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University; Mr. Alastair Land, Head Master of Harrow School in the UK; and Mr. Daniel Chiu, Founder of Asia International School Limited.

The panel reviewed the applicants on the basis of academic performance, English fluency, and extracurricular talents, alongside their commitment to leadership and service activities. The selection process was rigorous, fair and balanced. From hundreds of applicants, 12 were selected for interview and, from these, 5 successful candidates chosen.

AISL is delighted to announce that the 2021 recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships are: Tiffany Lok Ching Cheung ( China), Matthew Han Xian Chin ( Singapore) , Yi Sum Yue ( Singapore), Finley Tobin Jones (UK), and Michael Zhang ( USA). The AISL Harrow family extends a warm welcome to each of these scholarship awardees. They will join Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, and Harrow Hong Kong from September of this year.

In response to the awards, Dr. Rosanna Wong, Chair of Asia International Schools Limited, praised the five recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships as "truly outstanding". She noted that "they exemplify the very best of academic and extra-curricular excellence; we are proud to have them join the AISL Harrow family."

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE FOR LIFE AND LEADERSHIP

The establishment of the AISL Harrow Scholarships programme is another milestone in AISL Harrow's long history of educational excellence. The programme seeks to enhance the diversity of the AISL Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students from around the world. The scholarships give students the chance to experience all that a Harrow education affords: Excellence in and out of the classroom, the development of leadership skills, and a commitment to service.

Through the AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme, AISL is proud to be giving back to the global community, extending the availability of an excellent AISL Harrow education to students from around the world, allowing them access to a prestigious British education and, subsequently, to top universities.

As exemplified by the AISL Harrow scholars, graduates leave as capable, confident and caring individuals, their well-rounded skills-base and holistic nature provide the foundation for them to become future leaders.

Alongside the AISL Harrow Scholarships, the individual Harrow-branded schools in Asia also provide scholarship opportunities for gifted students. To learn more, please subscribe to AISL Harrow's official Facebook Page (Harrow International AISL).

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) GROUP

Asia International School Limited is a leading provider of world-class K-12 education in Asia. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Harrow International Management Services Limited and its affiliates, we operate Harrow International Schools, Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centers. In the school year of 2020/2021, the AISL Group operates 24 school licenses and Early Years Centres across Asia, including Thailand, mainland China, and Hong Kong.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aisl-harrow-scholarships-2021-winners-announced-301263774.html

SOURCE Asia International School Limited