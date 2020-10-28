Aisha Tyler's Courage Stone Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Line Introduces Larger 750 ML Bottle Size

Following the Overwhelming Success of the 200 ml Flasks, Full Size Classic Manhattan and Classic Old Fashioned Bottles Arrive Ready to Pour and Gift For Effortless Holiday Craft Cocktails

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Holidays at Home in 2020, Courage+Stone ready to drink cocktails are now available in full-sized 750 ml. bottles. The Classic Old Fashioned and Classic Manhattan bottles retail for a suggested price of $44.99, offering at least 12 standard sized drinks per bottle. They are the perfect way to enjoy a festive sip this holiday season, offering premium quality craft cocktails in a bottle that can be ordered online, delivered direct to home and poured into a glass with no mixing or mess.

Whether you ship and send to family and friends if you can't gather together, or order straight to your own home, Courage+Stone's craft bar quality lets you easily enjoy a cocktail perfect for the season, delicious alongside a holiday meal, as a celebratory toast, or after a long day in the kitchen preparing.

Conceived and formulated by actor/director Aisha Tyler, a serious cocktail enthusiast, Courage+Stone, distilled and bottled in Brooklyn, is an effortless way to stock your home bar this holiday season.

Aisha says, "I created Courage+Stone so that people could enjoy a premium bar experience in the comfort of their own home. Now anyone can have a perfectly made, delicious craft cocktail without mixing, mess, or even leaving the house. Especially this year, when more of us will be celebrating safely at home, Courage+Stone is the perfect way to bring the bar experience into your own living room. All you do is add ice."

Both flavors feature small batch American whiskey along with other premium ingredients, with the Old Fashioned including notes of orange and dark cherry, and the Manhattan, a bespoke sweet vermouth, with notes of cherry and dark chocolate.

The new 750 ml size bottles are a great holiday gift for family and friends, and the 200 ml flask makes a perfect adult stocking stuffer or three-drink bottle for individual enjoyment at socially distanced celebrations. Courage+Stone is the effortless way to holiday cheer in 2020.

Courage+Stone: Craft Cocktails Brought Home.™

