Aisera's Conversational AI Solution For Microsoft Teams Will Help Change The Future Of Work

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, a leader in artificial intelligence innovation and customer service, announced today the availability of its AI Service Desk solution for Microsoft Teams. This integration enables customers to speed up and simplify resolution of internal support tickets for IT with self-service resolutions through Aisera's platform based on conversational AI, natural learning understanding search (NLU Search), and unsupervised natural language processing (NLP).

Previously employees had to wait an average of three days to get their internal IT issues resolved, as support desks were stretched thin and unable to meet Business Service-Level Agreements (SLA). This problem is amplified during the pandemic, leaving many internal support organizations unprepared.

"With the emergence of work from anywhere, the integration of Aisera with Microsoft Teams propels employee productivity to levels not seen before and dramatically improves the employee experience, as users' IT or HR support requests are resolved in seconds within their Teams channel," said Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Aisera.

Aisera's patented Unsupervised NLU capability powers their Conversational AI and Conversational RPA products built on a scalable, cloud-native artificial intelligence technology stack, providing customers with higher levels of productivity and satisfaction. Now companies can use Aisera's pre-built integration to Microsoft products including Azure, Teams, Azure Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft SharePoint, as well as leading ticketing systems such as Service Now, JIRA, Salesforce, Zendesk, and BMC, bootstrapping the virtual assistant to deliver instant resolution to IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Support domains.

"As businesses support remote workers, it's more important than ever to streamline common tasks and processes," said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp. "Aisera's AI Service Desk is a great example of a solution that makes IT support more seamless for support desks and employees alike, right within the context of their work."

Aisera Delivers the Benefits of AI to NJ Transit

With the integration of Aisera in Teams, customers have been able to boost their user adoption rates of Aisera, delivering instant value to employees. NJ Transit, the nation's largest statewide public transportation system, adopted Aisera to improve their self-service capabilities to deliver autonomous resolutions to users and automate IT requests through Teams reducing resolution times.

"During these challenging times, NJ Transit provides essential transportation to hospital workers, first responders, and others on the front lines," said Bilal Khan, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, NJ Transit. "We partnered with Aisera's AI Service Desk and Microsoft MS Teams in providing self-service to users, employees, and service agents to improve NJT operations, productivity, and user engagement."

"Companies using Teams can now rely on Aisera's superior user experience and enjoy enhanced productivity, including a dramatic reduction in issue resolution time and an 80 percent improvement in customer satisfaction," added Sudhakar.

In the past, enterprise IT and Help Desk support lagged due to a lack of AI, RPA, collaboration, and self-service experience to users. Now customers can use Aisera's AI and machine learning capabilities within Teams to automates multi-step workflows with natural conversations and dialog interactions with users. Aisera delivers an understanding of requests, intents, sentiments, and key messages from users—complementing an AI service experience.

About Aisera:

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Salesforce.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elizabeth Domenech | national strategies public relations

edomenech@nspublicrelations.com | 813-865-3093

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiseras-conversational-ai-solution-for-microsoft-teams-will-help-change-the-future-of-work-301176477.html

SOURCE Aisera