AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis 2020 By Distribution, Generation And Industry

The "AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis Report + Database (Europe, Germany, France, Spain): AIS Primary, AIS Secondary Segmentation in Utility, Generation & Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation and Industry. This service looks at each of these verticals in depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs and industrial customers. This understanding coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically. A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research, segmented by technology, voltage and application is also possible should our clients require very specific details.With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor). Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Region OverviewI. Market Setting and CustomersII. Trade OverviewIII. Equipment Standards 3. Market SizingI. Europe AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsII. Europe AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsIII. Germany AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsIV. Germany AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsV. France AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsVI. France AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsVII. Spain AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and CommentsVIII. Spain AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments 4. Competitive AnalysisI. Market SharesII. M&A ActivityIII. Product Benchmarking (top suppliers) 5. Supplier Profiles 6. Market AccessibilityI. Sales Channel AnalysisII. Procurement PreferencesIII. Business PracticesIV. Quotes from Interviews Companies Mentioned

Siemens

Natus

Ritter

Elatec

ABB

Schneider Electric

Consonni

Ormazabal

