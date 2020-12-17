AIS Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Dominating The Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market With Its 5G Services

Its Super MESH WiFi solutions and Speed Toggle solutions extend network connectivity to remote places and give owners greater control over speeds

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the broadband service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AIS Fibre as the 2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year. Its comprehensive service offerings and advanced technology to enhance the customer service experience established it as the best fixed broadband provider in the region. It achieved total revenue of $5.88 million in 2019, which was an 8% YoY increase driven by its core mobile, digital, and fixed broadband business. Its fixed broadband segment grew by 29% YoY and subscriber base by 42.1%, making it one of the few companies in Asia-Pacific that achieved double-digit growth in both the fixed broadband revenue and subscriber base.

"Providing excellent customer service experience is critical for companies to maintain market share and gain subscribers in the competitive fixed broadband market," said Sofea Zukarnain, ICT research associate. "AIS Fibre has developed a service innovation, AIS Fibre Home Broadband Internet, with 100% Pure Fibre Optic that offers subscribers the convenience and flexibility to improve customer experience. The innovation includes Speed Toggle and Super Mesh WiFi, which lets subscribers adjust and control the download and upload speeds."

AIS delivers exceptional coverage for consumers with its Super MESH WiFi package, which was built around MESH Wi-Fi equipment. The service offering supports future changes in technology, such as the growth of video streaming in 4K HD resolution, 5G technology, and other new applications that demand gigabit high-speed internet. AIS partnered with Huawei, a global network equipment manufacturer, to provide these services and others, such as improving the standard router, enabling signal distribution at 1Gbps equally throughout a house, and providing the ability to connect up to eight devices.

In 2019, AIS operated 5G test beds in collaboration with universities, partners, and telecom regulators. It is currently working on the launch of 5G Fixed Wireless Access, and to ensure a best-in-class customer experience, it added new features such as the Speed Toggle. AIS also provides subscribers with the Dual Bandwidth option, which allows them to separate home Internet usage and gaming usage to enhance speed, stability, and latency.

"5G Fixed Wireless Access network solutions are particularly attractive to operators in the Asia-Pacific region because it has a large number of rural areas and remote locations. Additionally, the future will see an increase in the number of devices in industrial and corporate settings, which will boost the demand for connectivity and 5G networks," noted Zukarnain. "The company's comprehensive services and innovative technologies have ensured optimum customer satisfaction and will continue to drive its growth in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About AIS Fibre

AIS Fibre is a high-speed broadband internet service provided by Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS). AIS is the leading Digital Life Service Provider on the most frequency bands, including 1450MHz, with over 40.9 million subscribers (as of September 2020). AIS Fibre launched in 2015, and transformed the home broadband internet market by being the first to use 100% fibre optic technology. The network has now been expanded to cover all 77 provinces of Thailand with over 1.04 million subscribers, the fastest service rollout ever. The company is dedicated to constant cutting-edge innovation to deliver high-quality service and the best possible user experience to its customers.

