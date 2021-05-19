Airties Deploys Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ Solutions With Service Providers

ISTANBUL, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi ® solutions to service providers globally, today announced its Smart Wi-Fi solutions now run on the latest Wi-Fi EasyMesh ™ software and provide operator-grade capabilities and faster time to market for ISPs seeking to benefit from Wi-Fi EasyMesh for their managed home Wi-Fi deployments. Airties also disclosed that it has multiple Wi-Fi EasyMesh deployments underway with leading Internet Service Providers (ISPs) around the globe.

Wi-Fi EasyMesh, developed through Wi-Fi Alliance ®, provides a standardized communication layer and data model for home networks that utilize Wi-Fi gateways and Wi-Fi extenders. With this common technology architecture in place, ISPs then need fully compatible Smart Wi-Fi software to deliver diagnostics and additional performance enhancements, such as advanced steering, channel optimization, zero-touch installation, and remote home Wi-Fi management. ISPs also need the flexibility to manage both legacy and Wi-Fi EasyMesh extenders in a unified way, since up until now only new (mostly Wi-Fi 6) extenders are available with Wi-Fi EasyMesh. Airties' Wi-Fi EasyMesh solutions were designed to meet these needs and provide a flexible software platform to support multi-vendor deployments.

Airties' software enabled the world's first service provider deployment of Wi-Fi EasyMesh with Telstra in Australia. Since that time, the company has created versatile new solutions that combines the benefits of standards-based Wi-Fi EasyMesh architecture, with the added functionality and control provided by Airties Edge software and Airties Cloud . Service providers can now deploy Airties' software to upgrade existing gateways from third-party suppliers to both manage and enhance the performance of Wi-Fi EasyMesh gateways and extenders. They can also purchase new Wi-Fi EasyMesh extenders, supporting Wi-Fi 6, from Airties.

Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance ® stated, "Wi-Fi Alliance is fortunate to have members like Airties who are helping to drive the development of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh ™ and enable service providers to deliver smart, efficient Wi-Fi through customers' and outdoor spaces. Wi-Fi EasyMesh brings a standards-based approach to networks with multiple access points, and provides the foundation on which companies, such as Airties, can innovate and provide important value-added services."

"We are actively working with several leading service providers around the globe to incorporate Wi-Fi EasyMesh into their current and future home Wi-Fi plans," said Metin Taskin, CTO of Airties. "While each deployment is unique, more service providers are seeking the kind of interoperability that Wi-Fi EasyMesh provides, coupled with Airties' hybrid cloud-edge software architecture to maximize the responsiveness, performance, and control of their subscribers' home Wi-Fi experience. Notably, our new Wi-Fi EasyMesh solutions should enable dramatically faster time to market for operators by reducing the bespoke integration efforts typically needed across OEMs, chipsets, and software. It also provides the value-added capabilities that they require to deliver a managed home Wi-Fi experience for their subscribers."

Taskin continued, "While Airties is often regarded as the pioneer in home Wi-Fi Mesh technology, we have also been advocating for basic levels of standardization for years and working actively with the Wi-Fi Alliance to make it happen. With certain core functionality now able to work consistently across chipsets and OEMs, it enables us to focus more efforts on the advanced Smart Wi-Fi and cloud management capabilities that really make a difference to our customers."

Value-Added Wi-Fi EasyMesh Enhancements for Gateways

Airties' Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller functionality is included in Airties Edge software which is compatible across chipsets and gateway manufacturers, making it faster and easier for service providers to deploy operator-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh into the field. For third-party gateways, Airties hybrid cloud-edge solution of Airties Edge and Airties Cloud can be deployed as a single firmware upgrade to legacy devices in the field. Key benefits of Airties software solution include:

Enhanced band/client steering and roaming to improve performance;

Advanced Wi-Fi channel management and backhaul optimization;

Easy on-boarding of extenders with zero-touch activation;

Pre-integration with Airties' secure, GDPR-compliant management platform to optimize subscribers' home Wi-Fi networks, and provide remote diagnostics, troubleshooting, and proactive recommendations to improve performance; and

Pre-integration with Airties Vision App that helps guide consumers through extender set up and placement, parental controls, enhanced security, and more.

Airties' Air4960 Wi-Fi EasyMesh Extender

For ISPs that want an off-the-shelf, Wi-Fi EasyMesh-enabled extender to provide customers, Airties also offers the Air4960 Wi-Fi 6 extender. The extender includes Wi-Fi EasyMesh plus Airties Edge software capabilities. Notably, it also includes unique quality of service (QoS) features that can prioritize video packets, necessary for service providers planning to deliver IPTV over Wi-Fi. Airties' Wi-Fi 6 extenders provide support for an ever-increasing density of connected devices, delivering lower latency, enhanced battery life for IoT devices, and reduced interference from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks compared to previous generation extenders. With a particularly compact industrial design (4.2 cm x 10.3 cm x 11.5 cm), these extenders are easily placed anywhere in the home.

Airties' technologies have been deployed by dozens of leading service providers across 4 different continents, and Airties Cloud actively manages more than 25 million homes. Airties was named the "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution" as part of the prestigious 2020 Broadband World Forum Awards. More information about Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com .

About Airties

Airties is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The company offers Smart Wi-Fi software, a cloud-based management platform and mesh extenders. Service providers turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Some of Airties' customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, and many others. More information is available at www.Airties.com.

