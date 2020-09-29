Airtel And Radware Partner To Offer Cloud Security Services To Businesses In India

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (RDWR) - Get Report, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest integrated telco, today announced a partnership under which Airtel will offer Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF, and Bot Manager cloud security services to enterprise customers.

As part of the agreement, traffic from Airtel's customers will be secured via a new India-based scrubbing service center, which is hosted by Airtel's Nxtra Data.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head of Cloud and Security business, Bharti Airtel said, "As businesses undergo digital transformation, their security requirements are also evolving given the ever changing, increasingly complex threats. We are delighted to partner with Radware and offer their solutions to customers in India as part of our Airtel Secure portfolio. We are also happy to host Radware's new scrubbing center in India and the facility will bring new security capabilities to customers in the region."

"Airtel serves businesses as an ISP, a data center operator, a mobile and telecom operator, and a managed security service provider, making them an ideal partner for us," said Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer for Radware. "Airtel's comprehensive services and global customer footprint necessitate cloud security solutions that give their customers the flexibility, scalability, and visibility they need to grow and protect their businesses, no matter where they are. The partnership is a natural fit."

Radware solutions for service providers transform carrier networks into more service-aware, resilient and cost-effective networks for their enterprise customers by delivering visibility, optimization, resilience, scalability, security and control to effectively manage IP services for Telecom Providers, Cable Multiple Systems Operators (MSOs), and Cloud Providers.

Airtel serves over one million businesses in India with its integrated solutions and is the largest player in the enterprise connectivity space.

ABOUT RADWARE Radware® (RDWR) - Get Report, is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , Radware Mobile for iOS and Android , and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." When we say that " Airtel will offer Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF, and Bot Manager cloud security services to enterprise customers ", that's a forward looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com .

Media Contacts:Deborah SzajngartenRadware201-785-3206 deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:Anat Earon-Heilborn+972 723917548 ir@radware.com