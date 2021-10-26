Airtek Indoor Air Solutions, Mintie Service, And Coast IAQ & Life Safety Services Effective January 1 2022, Will Become Alliance Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) & Life Safety Services

AZUSA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Environmental's Co-founders Jeff and Joe McLean are proud to introduce Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services. The company combines the expertise of Airtek Indoor Air Solutions, Mintie Service (part of Mintie, LLC.) and Coast Environmental also known as Coast IAQ and Life Safety Services. Mintie products will continue to operate as its own company and is independent of this merger.

"As part of our market positioning strategy, we are excited to announce the formation of Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services. We believe that Airtek, Mintie service, and Coast Environmental should have this natural transition with their respective skillset and industry experience. Through this consolidation, we will continue to serve the various verticals of Indoor Air Quality & Life Safety Services across all industries such as healthcare, hospitality, industrial, education, government, commercial, retail, the private sector and residential," said Jeff McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Environmental Group.

"Alliance Environmental Group has always been a leader in environmental remediation. It was always my vision for our group to expand into the Indoor Air Quality arena. Having the three companies come together makes strategic business sense. It allows us to better serve our customer segments with the added resources from a leadership and labor workforce perspective," said Joe McLean, Co-founder of Alliance Environmental Group.

The uniting of Airtek, Mintie service and Coast brings together more than 100 years of experience in the field, in management, and across projects of various sizes over multiple industries. Together, these companies have completed hundreds of thousands of projects over the last century. Satisfied clients have received safer, remediated, cleaner places to live, work, learn, and play. With COVID-19 and the increased need for optimal clean air and indoor air quality, Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services leads the way in providing outstanding service through exceptional processes and the highest quality solutions and equipment.

Highlights of the Companies in the Group

Airtek Indoor Air Solutions has created cleaner, healthier, more energy-efficient indoor environments for more than three decades. Airtek is a leader in commercial and residential duct cleaning, commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning and commercial dryer vent cleaning. Airtek has successfully completed over 95,000 projects throughout the western United States. https://www.air-tek.net/

Founded in 1940, Mintie LLC, began as a specialty maintenance service company and has grown into a company with an International reputation for excellent service and indoor environmental systems. Mintie provides indoor air quality management and preventative maintenance solutions. Mintie has focused on leading the industry with the highest quality services to provide clients with safer, healthier, and more productive environments with minimal disruption and the highest levels of satisfaction and effectiveness. https://www.mintie.com/

Coast Environmental also known as Coast IAQ & Life Safety Service focuses on the healthcare sector providing indoor air quality through its infection control, HVAC duct and coil cleaning, HVAC refurbishment as well as life safety services through its fire damping testing and repair, and firewall penetration repairs since 1979. Working with hospitals and medical facilities requires an exceptionally high level of sterilization and documentation - which Coast excels at https://www.coastenvironmental.com/

Services offered and industries served

Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services handles projects of all sizes across the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, entertainment, retail, maritime, and residential sectors. Services offered include but are not limited to HVAC duct and coil cleaning; HVAC AHU refurbishment; fire damper testing and repair; fire stop services; infection control services; commercial ﻿kitchen exhaust systems cleaning and commercial dryer duct cleaning. Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services combines experience and innovation to provide HVAC and IAQ services to all industries.

Technician certification and ongoing training are of the utmost importance to Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services. The company is proud to be a part of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) and International Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning Association (IKECA).

A cleaner & healthier future across the Western States

Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services, the largest and most qualified IAQ company on the West Coast, looks forward to serving California, Arizona, Nevada, and beyond with safer, cleaner air quality and fire life safety solutions for all. Learn more about the companies under the Alliance IAQ & Life Safety Services banner by clicking the links above.

