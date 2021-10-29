AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. ("AirSculpt"), an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share (comprising 2,173,913 shares of common stock to be issued by the Company and 4,826,087 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders). In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock from certain selling stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "AIRS" on October 29, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler & Co. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. Attention: Prospectus Department; Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Attention: Prospectus Department; SVB Leerink LLC, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. Attention: Syndicate Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.

AirSculpt Technologies is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

For Investor Relations Contact:Dennis Dean investors@elitebodysculpture.com