Airport Passenger Screening Systems Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Technology, End-user And Region

The airport passenger screening systems market is currently being catalyzed by rising security needs and the introduction of innovative, and effective products and services that meet this demand. According to the latest report titled the global airport passenger screening systems market reached a value of US$ 1.82 Billion in 2020.Airport passenger screening system is a system that is used to scan the passengers before they can board a plane. Generally, even after passing through the screening system, passengers are screened manually using a metal detector by the police personnel. But the need for secure and effective screening systems over the few years have risen significantly due to the current air traffic uplift throughout the globe. Improvement in the current screening systems is imperative as passengers remain a key part of airport operations, and efficiency in the same can help increase timely performance and operability of the airport. In recent times, added importance are being placed on commuter screening systems at airports, both by the government as well as private organizations. The passenger screening system can be segregated on the basis of type, i,e, advanced imaging system, explosive detection system, and metal detection system. These innovative systems can also spot undetectable items, including metallic and non-metallic ones.With major OEMs pouring-in investments to introduce next-generation passenger screening systems, the future of the market looks positive. The usage of advanced imaging systems is growing at a massive scale, which will further augment the growth of the global airport passenger screening systems market. Millimeter wave technology, which boasts the ability to see through people's clothing and identify undetectable objects can also be a major player in the market. Moreover, rising security needs across the globe will ensure long-term growth and implementation of airport passenger screening systems. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global airport passenger screening systems market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Analogic Corporation, CEIA, Cobalt Light Systems, Garrett Metal Detectors, Ketech Systems Ltd., Kromek Group PLC., L-3 Security & Detection Systems Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Optosecurity Inc., Rapiscan System Ltd., Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc. and Smiths Detection.This report provides a deep insight into the global airport passenger screening systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the airport passenger screening systems market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global airport passenger screening systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key technologies in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key end-users in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key product types in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global airport passenger screening systems market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global airport passenger screening systems market?

What is the structure of the global airport passenger screening systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global airport passenger screening systems market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Technology5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.12 Price Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Passenger Screening6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Carry-On Baggage Screening6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Metal and Explosive Detection Systems7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Advanced Imaging Systems7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Civil Airports8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Military Airports8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Airport Passenger Screening Systems Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Analogic Corporation11.3.2 CEIA11.3.3 Cobalt Light Systems11.3.4 Garrett Metal Detectors11.3.5 Ketech Systems Ltd.11.3.6 Kromek Group PLC.11.3.7 L-3 Security & Detection Systems Inc.11.3.8 Morpho Detection Inc.11.3.9 Optosecurity Inc. 11.3.10 Rapiscan System Ltd. 11.3.11 Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc. 11.3.12 Smiths Detection

