Airport Handling Services Market In The Airport Services Industry To Reach USD 43.06 Through 2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The airport handling services market is expected to reach USD 43.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

The airport handling services market in the airport services industry is driven by the collective pooling of airside equipment. However, factors such as will hamper the market growth.

Airport Handling Services Market in the Airport Services Industry: Service Landscape

Based on the market segmentation by service, the GSHS segment generated maximum revenue in 2019. Ground handling services comprise many services related to an aircraft between the time of its arrival and its departure. The growth of the segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the CHS segment.

Airport Handling Services Market in the Airport Services Industry: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increasing preference for air travel will facilitate the airport handling services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is the key market for Airport Handling Services in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Fraport Group

Signature Aviation plc

Swissport International AG

TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Emirates Group

Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market- The airport smart baggage handling solutions market is segmented by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market- The airport ground support equipment (GSE) market is segmented by type (powered airport GSE and non-powered airport GSE) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

GSHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Fraport Group

Signature Aviation plc

Swissport International AG

TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Emirates Group

Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/airport-handling-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-handling-services-market-in-the-airport-services-industry-to-reach-usd-43-06-through-2024technavio-301326377.html

SOURCE Technavio