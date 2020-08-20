AirNet Announces Capital Increase From Dragonpass Co., Ltd.

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, today announced that Dragonpass Co., Ltd. ("Dragonpass"), an independent third party, entered into a capital increase agreement (the "Agreement") with relevant parties to subscribe for 1.61% of the equity interests in one of the Company's subsidiaries providing media contents on airplanes for a consideration of RMB 10,000,000. The Agreement further stated that the committed subscription of equity would be the initial installment of an intended aggregate investment of RMB 30,000,000, of which the terms of the next installment of RMB 20,000,000 would be pending for further negotiations.

Mr. Herman Guo, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented "We are pleased to see that Dragonpass is optimistic towards the growth of the Company's business segment of providing media contents on airplanes as well as the potential developments of the Company as a whole. The synergies between the two companies shall inspire new business opportunities beyond the subscription of equity interests."

About Dragonpass Co., Ltd.

Established in 2005, Dragonpass offers an extensive global suite of products including airport/railway station lounge access, airport restaurant programs, limousine and concierge services (including VIP terminal access), and other premium benefits. With coverage in over 140 countries and 700 airports/railway stations globally, Dragonpass helps businesses including leading financial institutions drive customer engagement and serves over 30 million members worldwide.

About AirNet Technology Inc.

Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AirNet provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment and digital multimedia in China. Collaborating with its partners, AirNet empowers Chinese airlines with seamlessly immersive Internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons, provides airline travelers with interactive entertainment and a coverage of breaking news, and furnishes corporate clients with advertisements tailored to the perceptions of the travelers. For more information, please visit us at http://ir.ihangmei.com.

