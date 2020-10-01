Airlines Add COVID-19 Insurance - Why You Should Still Consider Travel Insurance

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveler's concerns have changed drastically in 2020 and many now worry about contracting COVID-19 if they decide to travel abroad.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveler's concerns have changed drastically in 2020 and many now worry about contracting COVID-19 if they decide to travel abroad. Some airlines have responded by offering free "COVID insurance" with their customer's tickets for a limited time.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have looked at the certificates for these COVID-19 insurance policies to determine what's covered, not covered and why you might want to purchase additional travel insurance.

What's Covered?What's most important to know about these airline-offered insurance policies is they only cover COVID-19 related events during your trip. If you were to contract COVID-19 while traveling, you could file a claim for reimbursement of medical and hospital expenses, medical evacuation, quarantine costs, and medical COVID-19 repatriation. Note the sickness must first occur while traveling for coverage to apply.

Emirates AirlinesCoverage valid 31 days from initial flight if traveling through October 31, 2020. Benefits are offered through NEXtCare Health Insurance, in which you can find the full terms and conditions .

Virgin AtlanticBenefits valid if flights are 8/24/2020 - 3/31/2021. Coverage provided by Allianz . One-way tickets will have 12 hours of coverage after arrival.

Etihad AirwaysInsurance offered through AXA is valid for 31 days from initial flight from 9/7/2020 - 12/31/2020. If traveling to OFAC areas or where travel is restricted, coverage is invalid.

WestJetCoverage is limited to Canadians traveling from 9/18/2020 - 8/31/2021. Benefits valid on tickets to Mexico, the Caribbean, and specific EU countries.

What's Not Covered?Although this free coverage provides benefits if you were to contract COVID-19 while traveling, you will be missing other vital benefits typically included with comprehensive travel insurance plans such as:

Trip Cancellation and Interruption

Medical Coverage for Events Other Than COVID-19

Travel Loss and Delay

Why Purchase Additional Coverage?Although free coverage is better than none, it's quite clear the coverage offered by airlines for COVID-19 is pretty specific and leaves out vital benefits --they aren't even considered full travel insurance policies. It's always a wise idea to purchase coverage for any kind of trip because there will always be risks involved with travel.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel. Run a quick quote and compare travel insurance policies for your next trip using our instant quote tool . Yonder donates meals to vulnerable children in need with each policy sold so you can travel well, and do well, when you go Yonder.

Contact: Terry Boynton, Co-Founder & President(855-358-6433) media@insureyonder.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airlines-add-covid-19-insurance---why-you-should-still-consider-travel-insurance-301143809.html

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance