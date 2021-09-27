Airgain® Launches High Power Fixed Wireless Access AirgainConnect® Solutions For Robust Broadband Communications In Public Safety And Utility Applications

Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its first fixed wireless access (FWA) solution from the AirgainConnect platform, along with a new black form factor offered for all platform products.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE-FWA includes an integrated multi-band high power LTE antenna-modem designed specifically for fixed wireless access. The AC-HPUE-FWA is designed to enable maximum coverage and reliability for fixed wireless access at police departments, fire departments, EMS dispatch centers, government buildings, public and private utility sites, airline emergency operations centers, hospitals, private medical practice locations, schools, private security dispatch centers, and media outlets. This rugged fixed wireless access antenna-modem tightly couples essential LTE radio components with the modem to meet the most demanding needs of locations that require more reliable and secure communications before, during, and after an event or disaster.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE™ antenna-modem, Airgain's first product from the platform, is also offered in a black form factor along with the white model that is currently available. AirgainConnect's patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, the AC-HPUE maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

"The AC-HPUE-FWA brings more reliable connectivity when base stations are compromised, which is critical especially during disaster scenarios," said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. "Omnidirectional fixed wireless access reconnects to backup LTE base stations if a primary station goes down, providing first responders with the highest degree of readiness available. We are proud to offer new product innovations that expand the AirgainConnect platform for more robust public safety offerings."

The new AirgainConnect platform options will be showcased in Airgain's booth #657 at IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo), which takes place in Las Vegas, NV on September 27-30, 2021. Brian Goodyear, Product Line Director at Airgain, will be discussing how AirgainConnect provides increased coverage for first responders in a speaking session on September 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT during IWCE in the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please email events@airgain.com.

Availability

The AC-HPUE-FWA is available for order now, and all AC-HPUE models are currently available to order in black or white form factor options. Both products can be ordered through Airgain's trusted channel partners or call direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. To learn more about the AirgainConnect platform, visit https://airgain.com/technology/airgainconnect/.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain's mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain's technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential wireless local area networking, also known as WLAN, market, supplying to leading carriers, original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, original design manufacturers, or ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on Airgain to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

