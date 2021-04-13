Airgain® Chosen As Antenna System Supplier By A Multi-National Networking Technology Conglomerate For Its First 5G Enterprise Network Platform

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Report, a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced it was chosen by one of the world's leading enterprise networking equipment manufacturers as its connectivity provider for its first 5G enterprise network platform.

Airgain designed, integrated, and validated an innovative antenna system for a powerful new 5G FR1 enterprise software defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) branch router. With multi-Gigabit capabilities, it is designed for large indoor enterprise deployments where commercial 5G services with high throughput and low-latency network services are required. Airgain's 5G antenna solution was selected from competing solutions due to its optimized throughput and coverage performance, enabling enterprise grade in-building connectivity. Based on its continued relationship, Airgain expects this design to be one of multiple new collaborations with this leader in networking for the internet while Airgain looks to further its reach into the growing enterprise market with continued design wins.

"Securing this new generation 5G enterprise design represents a significant move for Airgain as a supplier into the growing wireless SD-WAN market," said Bill Swafford, Vice President of Sales, North America at Airgain. "The explosive proliferation of wireless WAN end-points has accelerated the demand for high performance, secure, 5G links in enterprise scale networking deployments to reliably support higher volumes of user devices and applications. Being selected by such a world-renowned networking technology conglomerate to provide the connectivity services needed to help enable its enterprise and small and medium business (SMB) customers to receive the best connectivity experience that 5G can offer is an honor. This validates Airgain's unique value proposition and skillsets for this important market space."

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Our mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, our technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through our pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, we have become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on us to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

