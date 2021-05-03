Airgain® Appoints Wireless Communications Veteran Dr. Ali Sadri As Senior Vice President, Engineering

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Report, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the appointment of Ali Sadri, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Engineering. Dr. Sadri brings over 25 years of advanced scientific and engineering management experience and will be responsible for developing solutions to support Airgain's current and future businesses.

Prior to joining Airgain, Dr. Sadri held several executive positions at leading technology companies, and most prominently at Intel where he spent over 18 years as head of the mmWave advanced technology development group. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at SOLiD Inc. where he led the company's mmWave product strategy and development. In addition to his professional career, Dr. Sadri serves as an industry international advisor at Tokyo Institute of Technology and earlier served as a visiting assistant professor at Duke University. Prior to Intel, Dr. Sadri held executive positions at WiGig Alliance as founder and Chairman of the Board and as Director of Communications Standards at IBM. Dr. Sadri received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering with a minor in business from North Carolina State University and is a named inventor on over 150 domestic and international patents.

"I am very excited to welcome Ali to the Airgain team and look forward to driving the company's technological vision together," said Jacob Suen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Airgain. "In addition to Ali's robust system-level background, his strong 5G expertise will play a crucial role in Airgain's advancement of mmWave solutions. Given Ali's prominence as a highly inventive technologist, I am confident that we will continue to elevate Airgain as a leading industry innovator while expanding our overall IP portfolio."

"Airgain's growth and track record as an innovative leader of advanced wireless technologies is extremely impressive," said Dr. Sadri. "The company's connectivity solutions have made a tremendous impact globally and I'm thrilled to join and help lead Airgain technology forward at this important time for the company. I believe Airgain has significant growth potential in the rapidly evolving world of wireless communications. I look forward to helping the company accelerate its developments in 5G and beyond."

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain's mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain's technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on Airgain to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits from Dr. Sadri's experience and the acceleration of development and expansion of our products and IP portfolio. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related to management changes; the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall supply chain that our antennas are used in; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates, and market share; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

