Airgain® And Sierra Wireless Collaborate To Bring Advanced Connectivity Solutions To Public Safety And Utility Applications

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Airgain, Inc. Report, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced its strategic collaboration with Sierra Wireless (SWIR) - Get Sierra Wireless Inc. Report (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider. The two companies have been selected by a large US energy operator to provide integrated Power Class 1 (31 dB) connectivity solutions for utility management applications.

Airgain and Sierra Wireless recently completed several field trials with public safety agencies, and successfully demonstrated advanced capabilities by combining respective solutions into an end-to-end solution for mobile and fixed connectivity applications. The Airgain+Sierra Wireless bundle solution combines the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE and AirLink ® products, and is offered nationwide to public safety agencies and organizations. The combined solution brings enhanced mobile connectivity to first responders, field service, and transit applications.

"Our customers expect secure, reliable cellular networking connectivity and rich visual tools to manage their systems and analyze coverage within their territories," said Tom Mueller, VP, Product Enterprise Networking, Sierra Wireless. "HPUE is an additional tool that provides our end customers with pervasive coverage in challenging environments. Combined with our leading range of AirLink Routers and management software, it provides a complete solution to both the public safety market as well as critical energy providers and extended primary users."

"Today's first responders and enterprise users need more reliable and enhanced coverage to remain securely connected while meeting mission critical challenges in the field," said Bill Swafford, Airgain's Vice President of Sales, North America. "Our strategic collaboration with Sierra Wireless will transform how public safety agencies and other vertical market organizations connect seamlessly to networks by delivering an innovative and purpose-built solution for maximizing performance. We're proud to collaborate with Sierra Wireless to unlock higher levels of advanced communications capabilities not previously available."

Premier Airgain+Sierra Wireless Bundle

AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is Airgain's new integrated antenna-modem platform that combines an integrated antenna system and LTE modem inside of a single rooftop enclosure, designed for easy installation while meeting the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles. By integrating the modem within an antenna assembly, AirgainConnect's patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, AirgainConnect maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

The bundled solutions can be ordered through Airgain's and Sierra Wireless' trusted channel partners. To learn more about the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE platform, visit: https://airgain.com/products/antenna-modem/airgainconnect-ac-hpue/. For more information about the AirLink 4G and 5G router platforms, visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/airlink/ , https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/airlink-network-management-solutions/.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain's mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain's technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential wireless local area networking, also known as WLAN, market, supplying to leading carriers, original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, original design manufacturers, or ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on Airgain to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) - Get Sierra Wireless Inc. Report (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

"Sierra Wireless" and "AirLink" are registered trademarks of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of, and market for, Airgain's products and benefits from the Sierra Wireless collaboration. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

